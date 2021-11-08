Spiedie Fest to refund Billy Currington ticket holders

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO — Episode 4533 — Pictured: Musical guest Billy Currington performs on September 20, 2013 — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Spiedie Fest Team has announced details following the cancellation of the Billy Currington concert in October.

It seems that Currington will be unable to perform in Broome County, and tickets will now be refunded.

They say everyone who bought their tickets at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena box office can refund it there.

All Ticketmaster sales will refund automatically.

And those who purchased at Wegmans or the North or South Gate at the festival should mail tickets to the Spiedie Fest at PO Box 275, Binghamton, NY 13901 and specify the location you purchased the ticket at.

Wegmans will not be issuing refunds at the store.