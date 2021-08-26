Spiedie Fest tickets now on sale

Festival goers watch hot air balloons take to flight early Saturday morning, August 3, 2019 at the second day of the 35th annual Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally Expo, Inc. in Binghamton, New York, USA.

BINGHAMTON, NY – Ticket sales are now open for the 2021 Spiedie Fest.

The fest kicks off its 36th year on October 6th and runs until the 10th.

Standard tickets are $7 and free for children under 8.

Tickets for concerts and meet and greets are $25 per person per day.

Parking passes are also being offered.

You can grab your tickets the Mirabito Box Office, Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, Wegmans or Ticketmaster.

This year, due to COVID-19 precautions, the meet and greet and concert area will have a barrier around it so that you will not be able to see or hear the concerts without a ticket.

This year’s lineup is:

10/8: Barenaked Ladies at 6 pm

10/9: Meet & Greet, Miranda May, 12 to 3 pm

Billy Currington, 5 pm

10/10: Meet & Greet Peyton List, 12 to 3 pm

Martina McBride, 5 pm