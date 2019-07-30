Spiedie Fest setup underway at Otsiningo Park

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The tents are going up at Otsiningo Park in preparation for this weekend’s 35th annual Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo joined Event Coordinator Dave Pessagno and Spiedie Fest co-founders Rob Salamida and Paul VanSavage to announce details of this year’s festival.

While the biggest draws may be the live concerts, meet-and-greets, hot air balloons and marinated chunks of meat, organizers stress the myriad of different attractions that bring visitors of all ages from across our region and beyond.

There are 150 craft vendors, 30 food vendors, kiddie rides, a car show, a volleyball tournament, beer tent, 5K run, auction area, Taste of New York tent and much more.

Pessagno says people shouldn’t take Spiedie Fest for granted and turn out to show their support.

“I really hope that everybody comes out and supports it. I think the community needs to know that without their support, things like this will go away. You need the support of the community to come out to show the vendors, the businesses, that we have a great community, they come out in full force to support stuff like this,” he said.

Musical headliners are Starship with Mickey Thomas on Friday, country star Hunter Hayes on Saturday and Kansas on Sunday.

Plus meet and greets with TV stars Boo Boo Stewart and Ethan Wacker.

Salamida and VanSavage are even offering a $100 Founders Award for the overall winner of Sunday’s spiedie cooking contest, the event that started it all.

For more information, including locations to buy your $20 dollar three day admission ticket, go to http://SpiedieFest.com.