Spiedie Fest returns with spiedie cooking contest, welcome to anyone

BINGHAMTON, NY – When the Spiedie Fest returns this weekend for its special Fall engagement, the competition that started it all will return as well.

The annual spiedie cooking contest takes place Sunday afternoon near the Lupo’s tent at Otsiningo Park.

The first contest took place at the park on the first weekend in August in 1983.

Co-founders Rob Salamida and Paul VanSavage concocted the contest as a celebration of our area’s mastery of marinated meat.

VanSavage says they were shocked when 11 thousand people turned up to watch the competition.

He encourages anyone who thinks they have a recipe to give it a try.

“Win or lose, it is so much fun. The camaraderie that exists amongst the contestants, the judges and the organizers, it’s just a fun time. And it’s really a chance to make your mark in the spiedie world and give you bragging rights with your friends and neighbors and relatives for the next year. That, in itself, is a big deal,” says VanSavage.

The competition begins with the lighting of the grills at 1 P-M.



The open section is judged by local chefs in 4 meat categories: poultry, lamb, pork and beef/venison.

Plus, there’s a celebrity division.

There’s still time to register.

For information, go to SpiedieFest.com.