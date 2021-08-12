Spiedie Fest returns for 2021

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally will be taking place in October this year with a blockbuster concert lineup.

The festival returns to Otsiningo Park October 8th through the 10th.

On Friday evening, pop rock band Barenaked Ladies will perform.

Country music singer songwriter Billy Currington takes the stage on Saturday.

And country music legend Martina McBride rounds out the lineup on Sunday.

Plus, the weekend will include meet and greets by TV stars Miranda May and Peyton List.

Event Coordinator Dave Pessagno says the festival will follow whatever safety mandates required by the state or county come October.

“Being an outdoor festival gives us a little more leeway to space people out, enjoy the festival, stay away from people if you need to. Wander around, the concert area is plenty big,” says Pessagno.

In order to get to its next gig on time, Barenaked Ladies must begin their show by 6 o’clock on Friday.

So Spiedie Fest gates will open at noon and organizers are calling it Friday Half Day and encourging employers to allow their workers to leave early to get to the festival.

Other notable announcements include the return of the popular American Flag special shape hot air balloon, a new midway including rides that appeal to adults and a new pricing structure.

Gone are the 3 day passes.

A single day pass with concert admission is $25.

It’s $7 for those 12 and up to just go to the festival.

More information at Spiediefest.com.