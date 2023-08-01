BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Tickets are selling quickly for the Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally which is now just three days away.

Organizers held a news conference at Otsiningo Park this morning to announce details of the festival. They say they’ve had to replenish the tickets available at local Mirabito convenience stores due to high demand. Particularly popular is the meet and greet with WWE Hall of Fame member and Olympic gold medalist wrestler Kurt Angle taking place Friday from 3 until 6 p.m.

Festival goers must buy a separate $20 ticket to attend Angle, as well as the weekend’s three concerts: John Waite and Tommy DeCarlo on Friday, Scotty McCreery on Saturday and Gavin Degraw on Sunday. However, you can get two tickets to all four, plus on-site parking for a $60 bundle. Broome County Legislator Louie Augostini says Spiedie Fest shows off the best of what our area has to offer.

“People come to town from out of town because this is one of the premier summer events and they always say how beautiful this park is. This is just another way for us to showcase how great Broome County is. From our parks to our restaurants to our different tourist attractions, people keep coming back after visiting here for Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally,” said Augostini.

New this year will be a cornhole tournament. Plus, the Little Mermen, performing classic Disney tunes in concert, and an appearance by YouTube animated children’s star J-J from CoComelon.

Besides Mirabito, tickets can be purchased at spiediefest.com where you’ll also find a full schedule of events.