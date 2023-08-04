BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Spiedie Fest has made another announcement regarding Friday’s schedule.

All events have been canceled at Otsiningo Park for August 4.

The meet and greet event with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and concert featuring John Waite and Tommy DeCarlo are still set to happen at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. The events will still take place at their scheduled times. The meet and greet with Kurt Angle will be from 3 to 6 p.m. The concerts will begin at 6 p.m., starting with John Waite and followed by Tommy DeCarlo at 7:30 p.m.

The fest plans to open tomorrow with the balloon launch starting at 6 a.m. All of the remaining activities are still scheduled as planned for the remainder of the weekend.