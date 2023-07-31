BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) We’re just four days away from Greater Binghamton’s largest annual festival, the Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally.

The Antique, Classic, Cool Car and Truck show will once again take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 until 2 p.m. Registration is $20 for one day or $25 for both days for car lovers with more than one rig. This year’s featured car is a 1969 Dodge Charger painted like the General Lee from the classic T-V show Dukes of Hazzard. There will also be a costume contest where people who dress like Bo, Luke or Daisy Duke can win a ride in the classic car. Car Show Coordinator Robin Alpaugh says that the doors do open on the vehicle, and, no, festival goers will not be allowed to climb through the windows or slide across the hood. But, Alpaugh says they will get to check out a car that there aren’t very many left of.

“For many car people, this is a rare car. They wrecked so many of them during the filming, over 300, there’s not a lot of them left. They’re hard to find and they’re pretty pricey. I think that kind of makes it a little exciting,” said Alpaugh.

Alpaugh says the show will again have custom trophies, refurbished old pistons for the various classes and a custom-made Corning Museum of Glass trophy for best of show each day. Participants will now drive straight to the North Field and register after parking. Those who bring a vehicle will also be able to vote for a new award determined by the participants.

To register, go to spiediefest.com. You can also purchase admission or concert tickets there or at local Mirabito convenience stores.