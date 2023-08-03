BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Bags will be flying at the festival this year as cornhole comes to Spiedie Fest.

The Spiedie Fest Big Money Cornhole Tournament will take place across all three days. Between 14 and 18 sets of boards will be set up in the south field to test the skills of experts and amateurs alike. A total of $5,000 in prize money will be split up among the days and tiers. Pat Fox is the President of local club Airmail Express Cornhole which is organizing the tournament. Fox says the competition is attracting throwing enthusiasts from across New York and Pennsylvania.

“It’s an easy sport. More importantly, I think it’s more of a social thing. You make some great friends, you all have a common interest in playing, supporting one another, and really it’s just a fun event. Anyone can play and anyone can win,” said Fox.

Fox says the tournament is run efficiently and electronically. Participants can register in advance at the Airmail Express Cornhole page on Facebook, or you can register on site.

Each day will have a slightly different format. Friday is a series of blind draw, mini tournaments where you pay $5 per game. Saturday is the primary competition with an entrance fee of $60, and Sunday there will be a round robin tournament costing $10 per person. Fox is also raffling off two sets of the custom Spiedie Fest designed cornhole boards.