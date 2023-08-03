BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Spiedie Fest has made some changes to their schedule due to the weather forecast.

Spiedie Fest had decided to move the meet and greet with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and concert featuring John Waite and Tommy DeCarlo to the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. The remainder of Friday’s festival and activities will go on as planned at Otsiningo Park.

The events will still take place at their scheduled times. The meet and greet with Kurt Angle will be from 3 to 6 p.m. John Waite will perform at 6 p.m., followed by Tommy DeCarlo at 7:30 p.m.

Those planning to attend will still need to present their ticket for each event.