TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The following acts will perform at the 39th Annual Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally this summer!

Friday, August 4th – John Waite and Tommy Decarlo of Boston – 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 5th – Scotty McCreery – 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 6th – Gavin DeGraw – 5 p.m.

There will also be a meet & greet with professional wrestler Kurt Angle from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, and a Little Mermaid concert at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

