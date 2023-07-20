BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A favorite local tradition, the Spiedie Fest, is almost here and tickets are available now.

The Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally is taking place from August 4 to August 6 at Otsiningo Park. The festival includes entertainment, food, vendors, and many more engaging activities for guests. Tickets for the 2023 festival are now available at specific Mirabito locations and on ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $60 for a three-day all-inclusive pass for two people, $20 for a one-day festival and concert pass, and $10 for a one-day festival pass.

The three-day event is packed with entertainment for all ages. Headlining concerts include Gavin DeGraw, Tommy DeCarlo, and Scotty McCreery. Local bands and artists are also set to take the stage. There will a special party for Disney’s 100th anniversary hosted by The Little Mermen Band for kids and kids at heart. Guests will also be able to meet wrestling superstar Kurt Angle on Friday’s opening night.

A variety of showcases will also be open for everyone to enjoy. Car lovers will be able to check out antique, classic, and cool cars and trucks. Hot air balloon fans will be able to enjoy a balloon launch each day as well as a balloon seminar and the chance to ride in a hot air balloon. There will also be a spiedie cooking contest and over 200 vendors displaying an assortment of goods and services.

Options to join in on the fun are also available for those who enjoy team sports and wellness. The Annual Kelly LaBare 5k is a local tradition held the first Sunday of August, usually in conjunction with the festival. The run/walk is in honor of Kelly LaBare, a 25-year-old girl who died due to a heart condition. The celebration of life memorial honors her legacy within the community and has reached runners across the area for years. Another featured event is the annual 4v4 beach volleyball tournament. Co-ed teams from around the region will play two tournaments within the festival with competitive teams playing on Saturday, and recreational teams playing on Sunday. A cornhole tournament will also take place each day.

For a full schedule of events and more information on how you can participate, visit www.spiediefest.com.