With the start of Summer, details have been announced on the entertainment for this year’s Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally.

This year’s festivities will take place from August 5th through August 7th at Otsiningo Park.

The concert lineup starts with Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line on Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday, at 6 p.m. is Lou Gramm of Foriegner. Sunday wraps up with Gary LeVox of the Rascal Flatts at 6 p.m.