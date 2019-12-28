Speculation over DACA recipients being targeted for deportation

US IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT HAS BEGUN ASKING IMMIGRATION COURTS TO DEPORT SOME YOUNG ADULT IMMIGRANTS WHO HAVE REMAINED IN THE US UNDER A PROGRAM KNOWN AS DACA……

(Jose Munoz United We Dream)

“DACA recipients, while they’re supposed to be protected, we’re seeing they are actually being targeted in some cases.”

IMMIGRANT RIGHTS ADVOCATE JOSE MUNOZ– SAYS THESE YOUNG PEOPLE, KNOWN AS “DREAMERS” ARRIVED IN THE COUNTRY ILLEGALLY AS CHILDREN. .

HE SAYS REPORTS SURFACED IN THREE STATES OF DREAMERS… RECEIVING DEPORTATION CASE NOTIFICATIONS…DESPITE THEIR LEGAL PROTECTIONS AS DACA RECIPIENTS.

(MUNOZ)

“There’s some fear, there’s anxiety, obviously there’s a lot of unknown.”



(Joe Khalil, Washington D.C.)

“This is all happening as the Supreme Court is considering the fate of the DACA program. Some DACA opponents applaud the fact that ICE is going after dreamers. They believe it means the Trump administration expects a favorable ruling from the high court.”

(James Carafano

Heritage Foundation)

“I think they think they’re going to win. And I think what they’re doing now is prepping.”

JAMES CARAFANO IS WITH THE CONSERVATIVE HERITAGE FOUNDATION.

HE SAYS IF THE SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION–

ICE WILL ACTIVELY WORK TO DEPORT DREAMERS.

(carafano)

“If DACA is wiped away, then everything is back on the table, and all the cases are really up for review.”

BUT MUNOZ SAYS…REGARDLESS WHAT THE SUPREME COURT DECIDES…

(Munoz)

“What we need now is for leaders to be listening to what’s happening, and to take a stand against the attacks that this administration is levying.”

HE SAYS ICE’S ACTIONS ARE PROMPTING ACTIVISTS AND LEGAL DEFENDERS TO MOBILIZE IN DEFENSE OF DREAMERS– .

IN WASHINGTON–

IM JOE KHALIL>