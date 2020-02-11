Spectrum will work with customers to claim a credit following weekend outage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Following a widespread outage this past weekend, Spectrum says it will work with customers on getting a credit on their monthly bill.

The credit won’t be automatic. You must call Spectrum to discuss a possible credit. Spectrum spokesperson Lara Pritchard tells NewsChannel 9, “we will work with affected customers who contact us individually.”

The number to call is 855-707-7328.

Pritchard says, “The outage was caused by weather-related fiber damage to primary and redundant networks, and our teams worked to restore service as quickly as we could.”

Click here to read more on the weekend outage.

