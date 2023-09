BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Spectrum users are self reporting serious outages in Broome County in the aftermath of last night’s thunderstorm.

According to istheservicedown.com, a website which tracks reports of service outages from user reports and social media complaints, several cities in Broome County are tracked as being in the most severe impact zones.

Cities in the red for outages include Binghamton, Vestal and Endicott.