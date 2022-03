BINGHAMTON, NY – Spectrum customers in Binghamton may see faster internet speeds soon.

Spectrum announced last week that they are doubling the starting download speed of their internet from 100 to 200 Mbps in Binghamton.

This is part of the company’s commitment to offer 200 Mbps starting speeds in all markets, according to Spectrum.

The faster speed is now available to all customers, Spectrum says, and they will automatically increase speed for residential customers in the coming weeks.