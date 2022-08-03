BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, Spectrum donated $2,500 to the United Way of Broome County to support its healthy initiatives program.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, United Way of Broome County Executive Director LoriAnne Welch, and Director of Government Affairs for Charter Communications Lauren Kelly were all on hand today for a check presentation at the YMCA of Broome County.

“The key to successfully ensuring the health, education, and financial stability of every person is dependent on continued commitment and collaboration. Spectrum is a strong supporter of our community through United Way and we are extremely grateful for their generosity and their commitment to making a difference in Broome County” said LoriAnne Welch, Executive Director, United Way of Broome County. “This generous donation from Spectrum will significantly enhance our ability to reach more individuals and families across the community.”

“Spectrum is proud to lend support to organizations, like the United Way of Broome County, and the important work they do in communities,” said Camille Joseph, Group Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”