ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A couple who have virtually dedicated their lives to pizza have moved to a new, larger location to sell their culinary concoctions.

George and Patti Taylor opened Taylors’ Pizza House a couple months ago on Watson Boulevard in Endwell.

It’s just down the block from their former business, Taylors’ Neighborhood Pizza and Sandwich Shoppe which only offered takeout.

The new location features a dining area, small bar with craft beers on draft and wings.

The Taylors, who ran Freshhot Pizza in Johnson City for nearly 20 years, are known for their inventive specialty pizzas using such ingredients as pickles, mashed potatoes and avocado sour cream.

Plus all the traditional favorites like pepperoni and cheese.

George said he loves watching people bite into a melty, piping-hot slice.

“The dough, the sauce, the cheese, what’s not to like? It’s a carb bomb,” he said. “I just fell in live with it as a kid and like to pass that experience along to other people.”

The Taylors have taken their love of pizza to the US Pizza Team where they regularly compete with their creations.

The Pizza House is open Monday through Friday from 11 to 8 and Saturdays noon to 8. Closed Sundays so George can watch football.

Call 785-2222 to order takeout or you can use Bing Bites for delivery.