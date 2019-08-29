Special vigil planned for Overdose Awareness Day

OWEGO NY – A special event is taking place in Owego Friday evening in honor of those who have been impacted by drug overdoses.

CASA Trinity and the Tioga County ASAP Coalition are partnering for a second annual Overdose Awareness Day Community Vigil.



The evening begins with the decoration and dedication of luminaria bags that will be displayed around the Tioga County Courthouse Square.



After a series of speakers, there will be a procession through the village with participants holding lit candles.

CASA-Trinity Prevention Specialist Jenna Layton says that last year’s walk allowed family members of overdose victims to know they’re not alone.

“The walk itself was just very powerful. The community came together, we honored those who have been effected by substance abuse or overdose and we just all came together that night and cherished that moment,” says Layton.

Layton says some Owego shop owners are also showing their support by displaying their own luminaria in their store windows.



The evening begins at 7:00 at the Gazebo in the courthouse square.

Speakers start at 7:30 and the walk at 8.