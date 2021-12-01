Special prosecutor ordered for Cornwell case

BINGHAMTON, NY – A judge has agreed with the defense about the need for a special prosecutor in the corruption trial of former Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell.

Judge Donald Cerio has ruled that someone from outside the D-A’s office be brought in to handle the case.

Cornwell is accused of submitting false vouchers to the county while he was Broome’s top law enforcement official from 2016 to 2019.

Current D-A, and Cornwell’s former top assistant, Mike Korchak had argued that he or others in his office could prosecute the case without a conflict of interest.

However, Cerio disagreed citing both an appearance of conflict as well as the possibility that Korchak himself might be called to testify.



Cornwell’s attorney Bruce Barket had argued from the moment the indictment was unsealed in July that a special prosecutor needed to be assigned.

Cerio has yet to announce who will take over the case.