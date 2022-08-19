BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – LUMA announced today that it will introduce the American debut of Playmodes’ Horizon at this year’s festival.

According to LUMA, “Horizon is an immersive installation that plays with our limits of spatial perception by creating a window into infinite. Light, sound, space, and perspective are all examined on a journey that takes us beyond the limits of physical reality.”

The show will take place in an isolated setting inside Binghamton’s State Street Parking Garage.

Spectators will need a separate ticket to enjoy this unique experience. Tickets go on sale today at 3 p.m.

