WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM) – Joe Sempolinski, New York’s 23rd Congressional District’s special election winner will be sworn into office on Sept. 13, 2022.

Sempolinski will be serving out the remainder of former Rep. Tom Reed, that term expiring in January.

Other pending special election candidates will also be sworn in on Sept. 13, 2022, by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, including special election winners from New York and Alaska. Those being sworn in include New York’s 19th Congressional District’s special election winner Democrat Pat Ryan, as well as whoever wins Alaska’s at-large congressional district, which may not be known until Aug. 31.

The U.S. House of Representatives will be back in session on Tuesday, Sept. 13, which is why this has been chosen as the date, and the earliest it can be done. These special election representatives will get to work right away, as votes are set to take place on that Tuesday itself.

Other state’s special election winners were decided in primaries that happened earlier in the year and were sworn in during the House’s July session. Although Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District’s special election was held on Aug. 9, Republican Jim Hagedorn was sworn in on the one day the House came back to session to consider the Inflation Reduction Act, on Aug. 12.

Special election candidates will serve out the remainder of the terms of the previous representatives, expiring in January.