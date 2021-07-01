SPEAK Animal Hospital cat sanctuary adoption information

TOWN OF MAINE, NY – We just wrapped up our Adoptable Pet of the Day segments with the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

The SPEAK building has both a full service veterinary clinic as well as the cat sanctuary.

Kittens are $80 to adopt and adult cats over 6 months old are $65.

The spay and neuter fees are included in the pricing, so you won’t have to pay if you need to bring your kitten back in.

Sanctuary Assistant Kayla Schum has been working with SPEAK for two years, and loves to see all the different personalities of their cats.

“For cats, there are so many different personalities. So, you know, we get to see a full range of them. We get these guys that come in super scared, super terrified, we get to see them completely turn around and transform,” says Schum.

The sanctuary is still doing adoptions by appointment only.

If you’re interested in checking a cat out for yourself or filling out an adoption application, you can visit SPEAKAnimalHospital.org.