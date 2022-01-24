JOHNSON CITY, NY – The transformation of the Oakdale Mall into the Oakdale Commons took a big leap forward today as 2 local families completed their purchase of the property.

Spark JC, a joint venture of the Matthews and Newman families, closed on the sale today.

Their vision for the Oakdale Commons is a mixed-use destination that combines retail and service businesses with wellness, lifestyle and leisure pursuits.

In 2019, Spark JC purchased the former Sears building, which had been owned separately by the former retail giant.

Spark subsequently transformed that building into space for the Beer Tree Factory, Lourdes Health and Fitness and office space for Broome County’s workforce development and county agencies.

The Matthews family has a long history of operating local companies in a variety of industries including auto dealerships, manufacturing and real estate development.

The Newman family has expertise in both retail and residential development having built the Town Square Mall and Parkway Plaza in Vestal among other shopping centers.

Spark JC says it plans to work with the existing mall management, Spinoso Real Estate Group and existing mall tenants to discuss its master plan for the future.