BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A theatrical group founded a decade ago to give college students an opportunity to perform while home on summer break is celebrating its 10th anniversary this weekend.

SPARE stands for Singers, Performers, Actors, Repertory, Ensemble.

Over its 10 years, the company has expanded to include actors of all ages and stages 2 to 3 shows per year.

Most recently, it performed Pippin and Fugitive Songs.

On Sunday, it will mark its anniversary with a gala at 205 Dry on State Street in Binghamton with a cabaret featuring 18 performers.

Board Secretary Abigayle Bennett joined the group when she was cast in Fugitive Songs.

Bennett says SPARE is like a large, diverse and inclusive family.

“I was immediately welcomed in and immediately felt like I’d known these people for a really long time. They became some of my best friends. One of my best friends was already in the show and I met my current boyfriend there. So, there’s a lot of really great interactions and friendships with people. I’ve never see that in a theater before. It’s just really, really welcoming.”

Singers will perform songs from past SPARE productions as well as ones they’d like to do in the future.

SPARE is planning to announce its next season sometime next month.

Sunday’s Ten Year Gala runs from 6 to 9.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here.