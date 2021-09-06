Space-themed movie night in Rec Park rescheduled

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – End your holiday weekend with a special space themed movie night.

The Rod Serling Memorial Foundation and Tech Works have rescheduled their movie night for September 6th in Rec Park.

Movies shown will be “NASA – In the Mountains of the Moon,” Rod Serling’s “Twilight Zone” episode “I Shot an Arrow into the Air,” and “The Martian” starring Matt Damon all on a 36 foot screen.

Admission is free with beverages and popcorn for sale.

The films begin at 7:30 and will run until 11.

Bring your own chair or blanket to sit on.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News