Space-themed movie night in Rec Park rescheduled

BINGHAMTON, NY – End your holiday weekend with a special space themed movie night.

The Rod Serling Memorial Foundation and Tech Works have rescheduled their movie night for September 6th in Rec Park.

Movies shown will be “NASA – In the Mountains of the Moon,” Rod Serling’s “Twilight Zone” episode “I Shot an Arrow into the Air,” and “The Martian” starring Matt Damon all on a 36 foot screen.

Admission is free with beverages and popcorn for sale.

The films begin at 7:30 and will run until 11.

Bring your own chair or blanket to sit on.