WASHINGTON, D.C. – Southwest Airlines canceled even more flights today, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across the U.S.

Now federal investigators say they’re looking into why the airline’s operations went into an almost total collapse.

NewsChannel 34’s Trevor Shirley is in Washington, D.C. with more.

EVEN AS OTHER U.S. CARRIERS RECOVERED FROM LAST WEEK’S WINTER STORMS, SOUTHWEST CONTINUES TO LAG BEHIND, CANCELING ALMOST 4-THOUSAND FLIGHTS THROUGH THURSDAY.

AS OF WEDNESDAY, GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS SAY THE AVERAGE CANCELLATION RATE FOR MOST U.S. AIRLINES IS AROUND 5 PERCENT.

THAT’S A BIG IMPROVEMENT AFTER LAST WEEK’S WINTER BLAST.

“But then you have southwest airlines, they are in what I can only describe as a catastrophic situation.”

TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY PETE BUTTIGIEG SAYS BETWEEN 60 AND 70 PERCENT OF SOUTHWEST FLIGHTS REMAIN CANCELED.

“And I’ve spoken with the airline’s executives to remind them of their responsibilities to their customers.”

SECRETARY BUTTIGIEG HOPES THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WON’T HAVE TO FORCE SOUTHWEST TO UPHOLD ITS OWN CUSTOMER SERVICE COMMITMENTS.

“But if that’s what it takes of course we’re ready to do it.”

BUTTIGIEG SAYS THOSE COMMITMENTS FROM SOUTHWEST INCLUDE FULL CASH REFUNDS AND COMPENSATING STRANDED PASSENGERS FOR THINGS LIKE FOOD AND HOTELS.

“Frankly, I’m looking for them to go above and beyond that/Their CEO pledged to me that is exactly what they’re doing.”

SOUTHWEST CEO BOB JORDAN SAYS THE AIRLINE WAS FORCED TO CUT BACK ON SERVICE TO CATCH UP.

“We’re focused on safely getting all of the pieces back into position to end this rolling struggle.”

THE SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE SAYS IT ALSO PLANS TO INVESTIGATE THE SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MELTDOWN WHEN CONGRESS RETURNS IN 2023.

SECRETARY BUTTIGIEG SAYS HE’S ALSO CALLING ON OTHER AIRLINES TO OFFER REASONABLE FARES TO STRANDED PASSENGERS TO HELP GET THEM ON THEIR WAY, AND WARNING AIRLINES NOT TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE SITUATION.

Reporting in Washington, I’m Trevor Shirley.