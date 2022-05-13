BINGHAMTON, NY – A new concert series will be bringing live music to the Southside of Binghamton this summer.

Southside Sundays begins this weekend with a performance by Wreckless Marci.



The concerts, organized by the Southside Neighborhood Assembly, will take place on the third Sunday of the month beginning at 2 p.m.



The City of Binghamton Parks and Rec and Mirabito are co-sponsors.



The assembly plans to host other local bands as well as musicians from the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra each month throughout the summer.