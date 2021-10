FILE – This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week in an effort to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

BINGHAMTON, NY – The brand new Mirabito Convenience Store located in the Commons on the Southside will be holding a vaccination clinic.

Those who wish to receive a vaccination will be able to get a dose of the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Anyone willing to participate and receive the shot will also be getting a $10 Mirabito gift card.

The clinic will be taking place Wednesday at 9 am until noon.

Pre-registration is encouraged, and you can do so here.