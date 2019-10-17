Southern Tier Technology Symposium talks about the consequences of new technology

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University played host to engineers, innovators and the next generation of creators to discuss advances in technology being pioneered in our area.

The Southern Tier Technology Symposium took place at the Innovative Technologies Complex today.

The industry keynote speaker was Steve Medwin, the University Ambassador for Toyota Material Handling North America, the parent company of the Raymond Corporation in Greene.

Medwin’s speech focused on some of the unintended consequences of developing new technologies, citing current examples from plastic straws to driverless cars to the Boeing 737 Max.

He says engineers are often laser-focused on their research and can miss the bigger picture.

“We’re trained to put blinders on once we’ve defined the problem. And I’m proposing that you take a step back and make sure that the problem is the right problem to solve but that there aren’t any negative consequences if and when you do solve that problem,” says Medwin.

The academic keynote speaker was Stan Whittingham who was recently named the 2019 recipient of the Nobel Prize for Chemistry.

The symposium was a collaboration between BU’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers.