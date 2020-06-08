Southern Tier prepares for Phase 3 reopening

As the coronavirus data for Broome County continues to improve, the region is looking to the state for information on moving to the next phase of reopening.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing today, County Executive Jason Garnar announced that the Southern Tier metrics have gotten better, with the hospitalization rate going down, more ICU beds available and the region conducting nearly four times the necessary number of tests.

Garnar says state officials have indicated that the region could enter Phase 3 by Saturday, assuming the numbers stay good.

Phase 3 businesses include indoor seating for restaurants, bars and what’s being referred to as personal care services, which many presume to include nail salons.

But Garnar says no one will know for certain until the state issues the guidance.

“Hopefully tonight we’ll know exactly what that means. Because when they do put out the guidance, they put out all the businesses that fall under the phase. When everything comes out, we’ll know what businesses have to do, which businesses are eligible to be in Phase 3,” said Garnar.

During the last transition from Phase 1 to Phase 2, the state failed to issue its guidance until the night before, causing much confusion and frustration among affected businesses.

When it comes out, the information will get posted to http://forward.ny.gov.