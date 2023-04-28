BINGHAMOTN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A week devoted to honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice gets started this evening.

The Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association is beginning Police Week events with a Police Memorial Hockey Game tonight at 7 at the Ice House in Chenango Bridge.

A memorial church service will be held Sunday at 2 at The Father’s Heart church in Vestal.

Monday marks the annual flag raising held this year at 10 at the Discovery Center with Sheriff Fred Akshar as keynote speaker.

The Police Memorial Breakfast takes place at the State Office Building at 9am on Tuesday.

There will be a cornhole tournament Thursday at 6 at the Airport Inn.

And the week concludes Saturday from 10 to 3 with a Community Day in the Target parking lot in Vestal.

For the schedule of events, look up Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association on Facebook.