New York releases guidance for Phase Two as five regions receive approval

NEW YORK (WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office has released guidance for Phase Two and says the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, North Country, Mohawk Valley, and Central New York will move into the new phase.

Businesses that will be allowed to reopen include Barbershops/Hair salons; Commercial Buildings; Retail Rental, Repair, and Cleaning; Auto Dealerships/Rentals; Offices; General Retail (with restrictions); and Real Estate.

Businesses MUST read and affirm the guidelines posted on the Governor’s website and have a safety plan available for customers and staff.

The guidelines below apply to non-essential businesses in regions that are permitted to reopen, essential businesses throughout the state that were previously permitted to remain open, and commercial and recreational activities that have been permitted to operate statewide with restrictions. If guidance has not yet been published for your specific industry, but you are permitted to reopen, please refer to the NY Forward Safety Plan template.

Barbershops and Hair Salons

Commercial Buildings

Retail Rental, Repair, and Cleaning

Auto Dealerships, Rentals

General Retail

Offices

Real Estate

Pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Orders, the following businesses remain closed:

Malls ; specifically, any indoor common portions of retail shopping malls with 100,000 or more square feet of retail space available for lease; however, any stores located within shopping malls, which have their own external entrances open to the public, separate from the general mall entrance (e.g. strip malls), may open;

; specifically, any indoor common portions of retail shopping malls with 100,000 or more square feet of retail space available for lease; however, any stores located within shopping malls, which have their own external entrances open to the public, separate from the general mall entrance (e.g. strip malls), may open; Dine-in and on-premise restaurant or bar service , excluding take-out or delivery for off-premise consumption;

, excluding take-out or delivery for off-premise consumption; Large gathering/event venues , including but not limited to establishments that host concerts, conferences, or other in-person performances or presentations in front of an in-person audience;

, including but not limited to establishments that host concerts, conferences, or other in-person performances or presentations in front of an in-person audience; Gyms, fitness centers, and exercise classes , except for remote or streaming services;

, except for remote or streaming services; Video lottery and casino gaming facilities ;

; Movie theaters , except drive-ins; and

, except drive-ins; and Places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, aquariums, zoos, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, funplexes, theme parks, bowling alleys, family and children’s attractions.

The Governor’s office has not officially said which regions will be allowed to reopen. Every region except for New York City has met metrics to begin phase one.