BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s a cold day for the Southern Tier on Tuesday.

So cold, in fact, that temperatures are barely expected to get into double digits.

According to the National Weather Service, Broome and surrounding areas have been placed in a Wind Chill Advisory from 1 AM to 10 AM on Tuesday, with wind chills as low as 20 below 0 expected.

The National Weather Service says chills like that could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

A wind chill advisory is issued “when seasonably cold wind chill values but not extremely cold values are expected or occurring.”

If you’re heading out, make sure to dress in layers and have at least a half tank of gas in your car in the event you get stuck somewhere.

Other additional items to have in your car in order to prepare for emergency winter situations are jumper cables, flashlights, first aid kits, food, water, toolkits, pet food, radio, cat litter or sand for tire traction, a shovel, an ice scraper, extra clothes, warmers, blankets, a cell phone and charger.