Southern Tier Heart Walk raises money for heart health

BINGHAMTON, NY – The American Heart Association is once again challenging you to take steps for heart health.

The annual Southern Tier Heart Walk is coming up, and will be going virtual for the second year.

Those interested in participating are asked to fundraise, donate, and form walking teams.

Last year, the Southern Tier broke a record, raising $391,000.

President and CEO of UHS John Carrigg is hopeful for another record year.

“This event is an opportunity for all of us to be part of an endeavor that is a lasting, positive effect and makes a real difference in the lives of everyone across the Southern Tier,” says Carrigg.

This year’s walk will take place on April 11th from 10 to 1.

You can register and donate at SouthernTierHeartWalk.org.

Matthew Auto will match donations made Wednesday up to $5,000.