BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Annual Southern Tier Heart Walk will take place next Sunday, April 23rd, at Otsiningo Park.

All proceeds from the event benefit the American Heart Association. Every walker who joins, every dollar donated, means more lives saved. More research. More people trained in CPR. More medical breakthroughs. And more lifesaving moments for hearts big and small.

The hope is to ensure that fewer people die each year from strokes and heart disease.

So far, $265,000 has been raised of a $300,000 goal.

You can sign up or donate at southerntierheartwalk.org.

On the day of the event, registration will begin at 8 a.m., there will be an opening ceremony at 9:30, and the walk will begin at 9:45.