BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is teaming up with Visit Binghamton to launch a brand new experience that encourages county residents to get out and try some local products.

The Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail is a crawl, made up of 13 partner locations, that spans across Tioga, Broome, and Chenango counties. Each location produces its own alcoholic beverages.

Visitors to the trail can stop at each spot and sample New York State beer, wine, spirit, and hard cider. At each stop you can also learn about agriculture and how it plays a crucial role in the development of these beverages.

Those who wish to participate can pick up a Trail Passport at any partner location beginning September 23rd.

And those who visit all 13 partners can turn in their passport for Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail swag.

Check out the participating locations below!

Tioga County:

The Farmhouse Brewery – Owego

Waterman’s Cafe and Tasting Barn

Broome County:

Downtown by Beer Tree Brew

Factory by Beer Tree Brew

Farm by Beer Tree Brew

French’s Distillers and Alchemists

The North Brewery

Water Street Brewing Company

Chenango County: