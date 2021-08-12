Southern Tier Challenger League gets spotlight at Rumble Ponies game

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Southern Tier Challenger League got a special celebration today at the Rumble Ponies game.

The Challenger League is an adaptive baseball program for youth with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities.

At the event, the players were brought out to the outfield for the national anthem, and treated to lunch as well as their end-of-season awards with help from the Vestal Elks Lodge.

The Elks Lodge used grants to help buy the league new gear in 2019, and now are using grants to treat them to this party.

Mike Sage, president of the Vestal Elks Lodge says it was nice to help out the kids and their families put this event on.

“It’s great to see, you know, they’re showing the love of the game, they enjoy it, they play it, and they come out to see the professionals play, it’s a great thing,” says Sage.

One of the challenger league members even got to throw the first pitch of the game.

The organization thanks all of those who support the league and say they welcome new players.

Information can be found at southerntierchallenger.com.