Southern Tier, Central New York leads the state in low COVID positive rates.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest data from New York State shows the Central New York region has just a 0.91% positive rate for COVID-19. That’s second best in the state, behind the Southern Tier which had 0.64% positive rate.

The highest rates were in the Mid-Hudson region with 4.74%, Long Island with 4.41%,and New York City with 4.18%.

4,600 people remain hospitalized statewide, that was down 41. But the number of people in itnesive care unites increased by 13 to 931.

There were 45 deaths Wednesday, boosting the state’s grim total to 40,141.