Southern Tier announces plans for 2021 Police Week

BINGHAMTON, NY – An organization dedicated to preserving the memories of those who made the ultimate sacrifice is out with a scaled-down and safe series of events.

The Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association announced plans for its 2021 Police Week.

Last year, all of the activities were canceled by the pandemic.

This year, the association will offer a few of its annual events in a safe and socially-distanced manner.

It begins Friday April 30th with the Memorial Hockey Tournament followed on Sunday May 2nd by a Church Service with family members and the descendents of officers killed in the line of duty.

Monday May 3rd, there will be a flag raising and memorial service and on Saturday May 8th, patrol car displays and exhibits will be set up in the Townsquare Mall parking lot.

Association President Paul Burnett says the group did not want to go another year without honoring those who sacrificed.

“The worst thing you can do is forget somebody who has given their life for their community. Since 1982, we’ve tried to keep that up,” says Burnett.

The hockey tournament takes place on Friday April 30th at 7 P-M at the Ice House in Chenango Bridge.

The church service is at New Venture Church on Upper Front Street on Sunday May 2nd at 3.

The flag raising will be held at the Greater Binghamton Health Center on May 3rd at 11 A-M.

And there will be a patrol car display with exhibits in the Townsquare Mall parking lot on Saturday May 8th from 9 to 4.