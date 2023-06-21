BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Southern Tier 8 Regional Board is receiving a $100,000 grant to expand staff and increase access to other federal funding sources to better support the community.

The grant was awarded by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) in partnership with New York State Department of State. Along with the Southern Tier, 25 other Appalachian development districts were honored. The grant will help the awarded communities implement federal resources with help from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), and other potential funding sources.

“This opportunity will help us improve the Recovery-to-Work Ecosystem Development to expand upon several innovative approaches across the Southern Tier!” said Executive Director Jen Gregory

The Southern Tier 8 Board is a planning and development agency focused on growing the region’s economy and creating future opportunities for the community. Their mission is to partner with member counties to identify and address multi-county issues in order to improve the quality of life within the Southern Tier.