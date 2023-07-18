DELHI, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A South Kortright woman has been charged with drug related crimes following a sealed indictment.

Nikita Kingsbury, 37, appeared before Judge Gary Rosa on July 14, and a single count indictment was unsealed. The indictment alleges that Kingsbury sold methamphetamine in the Village of Sidney on August 11, 2022.

Kingsbury pleaded not guilty and was released from custody. Due to New York State’s Bail reform laws, charges relating to the sale of drugs do not qualify for bail.

Shortly after being arraigned, Kingsbury was arrested again on a Town of Walton felony complaint. Kingsbury is being accused of possessing narcotic drugs with the intent to sell in the Town of Walton on November 9, 2022. She was taken to the Delaware County Correctional Facility on that charge.