BINGHAMTON, NY – After a year hiatus, Sounds of the Season returns this month.

Enjoy festive music provided by the Binghamton Youth Sympathy only on WIVT/WBGH NewsChannel 34.

The concert will be aired:

WIVT:

12/24/21 6pm-6:30pm

12/24/21 11pm-11:35pm

12/25/21 1:00pm-1:30pm

1/1/22 4:30pm-5:00pm

WBGH:

12/24/21 6pm-6:30pm

12/24/21 11pm-11:35pm

12/24/21 1:00am-1:35am

12/25/21 7:00pm-7:30pm

1/1/22 2:00pm-2:30pm