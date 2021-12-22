BINGHAMTON, NY – An annual tradition is returning to our TV stations, “Sounds of the Season” with the Binghamton Youth Symphony.

This special holiday concert was taped at Binghamton’s West Middle School last month after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

NewsChannel 34 will be airing it several times on both our ABC and NBC stations over the holidays.

On Christmas Eve, it will air in place of our news on both stations at 6 PM and 11 PM.

On Christmas Day, we will broadcast the special at 1 PM on WIVT and at 7 PM on WBGH.

On Sunday the 26th, the concert will air at 1:30 PM on WIVT.

And on New Year’s Day, Sounds of the Season will be broadcast at 2 PM on WBGH and at 4:30 PM on WIVT.

The Binghamton Youth Symphony is now in its 60th season of promoting and enriching the musical education of young people in the Southern Tier.