VESTAL, NY – What started as a used record store has grown into a gathering place for fans of superheroes, gaming, sci-fi and fantasy.

Sound Go Round will be celebrating its 20th anniversary tomorrow with its annual free comic giveaway.

Thousands of free comic books will be given out throughout the day.

From 10 until 2, there will be a variety of special events, including people dressed as their favorite superheroes, face painting, and several guest artists.

They include Ken Wheaton, who draws for the Simpsons, Steve Ellis, comic book artist for Iron man and Green Lantern, and J-G Hertzler, an actor who appeared in Star Trek series.

Employee Nate Arnold says Sound Go Round has music, videos, video games, board games, collectibles and more.

“We’ve got a bunch of great customers here every day. Bunch of great people to work with and work for. It’s a great environment to be in,” says Arnold.

Local professional wrestlers plan to stage superhero fights between Batman and the Joker tomorrow at 11, noon and 1 p.m. in the store.

And the North Brewery has created a pair of special brews that it will be sampling inspired by Star Wars and Batman.