BINGHAMTON, NY – There was a large turnout in Endwell today as Binghamton City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti formally launched her bid for New York State Assembly.

The announcement was made at the Riverdale Banquet Hall.

Resciniti plans to run for the seat currently held by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

She has served on City Council for over 3 years, spending last year as Council President.

Resciniti says she’s concerned that actions in Albany are driving people out of the state.

She says she wants a state government that supports small business and law enforcement and she’s calling for ethics reform and term limits.

A licensed clinical social worker, Resciniti immigrated from Greece as a little girl

“I’m a social worker. I chose that path to serve those in need, the poor, the disenfranchised. Maybe our humble beginnings, growing up in a small village in Greece, and the adversity and hardships we experienced when we migrated to the U.S. fueled my desire to help others,” says Resciniti.

The packed crowd included Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham and former Mayors Rich David and Rich Bucci.

Resciniti is facing a Republican primary against Robin Alpaugh of Binghamton.

Lupardo has said that she intends to run for her 10th term in November.