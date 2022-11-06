(WIVT/WBGH) – Sophia Resciniti is a social worker, educator, mother, and wife of a local businessman, Paul Resciniti of Resciniti Cleaners which celebrates its 100th anniversary next year. Resciniti is also an immigrant, having come to this country from Greece in the 1980’s. She says having all of these diverse viewpoints helps her to connect with voters.

Sophia Resciniti says, “I love talking to people. I don’t like looking at surveys, I don’t like just reading articles, I like to go door-to-door, meet people. My door will always be open.”

Resciniti has four grown children who all went to Binghamton City Schools. She says they don’t see a future for themselves in Greater Binghamton.

Sophia Resciniti says, “What I’m seeing right now, is this unprecedented exodus. Families, young people leaving our area. And it’s frustrating and it’s painful. I want to be able to say, ‘Enough is enough,’ and let’s try and get our state back.”

As Resciniti goes door-to-door, she says there are two concerns that continually come up. First is the economy. She says she would support tax cuts as she has on City Council. But she says the fundamental problems are in Albany. She says small businesses have been punished by burdensome regulations. Second is crime Resciniti blames Democrats is Albany for making the state less safe through recent criminal justice reforms such as cashless bail.

Sophia Resciniti says, “Bail reform has been absolutely disastrous for our state, and I will do whatever I can to change that. I will do whatever I can to stop penalizing law-abiding citizens to make sure that those who are breaking the law are held accountable.”

Resciniti says that as a social worker, she has worked with women and children who were abused, sex offenders and their victims. She says medical decisions, like abortion, are private affairs that the government should stay out of.

Sophia Resciniti says, “I do believe strongly that politicians should have nothing to do when it comes to women making those decisions. It should be between them and their doctors. I am pro-choice and I’ve always been.”

Resciniti proposes more job opportunities, safe neighborhoods and educational choices for families as ways to address poverty. She says the standard of living in the area is suffering.

Sophia Resciniti says, “I ask folks all the time at the door, ‘Are you better off today than you were?’ Most of the time, the answer is ‘No.’ So, then the other question is, ‘When is enough, enough? 5 years? 10? 20?’ It’s time for a change.”

Resciniti says she wants to bring back the American Dream that worked for her family.