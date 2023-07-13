BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local organization is inviting the community to visit Germany without having to leave the county.

The Binghamton German Club is hosting its Sommer Biergarten on July 15 from 5 to 11 p.m. Guests will be able to enjoy German beer, German foods, and German entertainment.

An assortment of wursts and other foods, including vegan options, will be available. A cash bar will be serving a large selection of beer, wine, and soft drinks as well.

Tickets are sold at the door and are $8 for adults and $4 for children. For information on upcoming events hosted by the club, visit their website binghamtongermanclub.com