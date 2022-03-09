ALBANY, NY – State lawmakers are now calling on the governor to allow funding for free breakfast and lunch for students in grades K-12 in the state budget.

NewsChannel 34’s, Jamie DeLine tells us why they say now is the time to do so.

For some students, getting lunch at school may be only nutritious meal they get that day.

“So many students across NY and across the US are food insecure. 1 in 5 in New York State, and it’s really important that they have access to school meals. A healthy nutritiant rich meal at school everyday,” says New York State Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Julie Raway.

In an effort to help students in grades k-12 focus better in school, some state lawmakers would like the governor to include Healthy Meals for all New York Kids in the state budget.

“the program will cost about $200 Million. But we have to remember, it’s $200 million dollars in a New York State budget of $216 Billion dollars. So it’s really a drop in the bucket to ensure that our school children across the state have access to healthy nutritious meals,” says Assembly member Jessica González-Rojas.

This would provide free, healthy breakfast and lunch for students regardless of where they live and their family’s income level.

“50 percent of their nutrients they can access at school. So with school breakfast and lunch, there’s a lot of fruits and vegetables offered, whole grains, proteins in milk which is a well balanced meal for a student and gets them ready to learn throughout the day,” says González-Rojas.

At the start of the pandemic, A federal program similar to this was implemented in some schools across the state, including in places like Rochester.

However, it is set to expire in June. That’s why advocates are pushing for this to be implemented soon.

“if the wavier expires and we take no action, over 2,000 schools would be impacted across the state and 800,000 students. So that’s so many lives that will be impacted by lack of access to healthy breakfast and lunch in schools,” says González-Rojas.

The assemblymember says states such as New Jersey, Vermont, and Maine already do this and that New York should follow suit. I reached out to the Governor’s office for a comment, but did not get a response.



